By way of brief history, Beverly was born on July 23, 1941 in Johnson City, Tennessee and raised in Spruce Pine, North Carolina by her loving parents, Robert Morris Kester and Sarah Elizabeth Kester (Swingle) and her grandmother, also named Beverly, all of whom predeceased her. Beverly shared her life with her two younger sisters, Betsy Furches, of West Jefferson, North Carolina, Becky Cullen, of Fairfax, Virginia, their children, Alex Furches, Patrick Cullen, and Beth Cullen, her only daughter, Melissa Leighan Barz and her son-in-law, Gary George Sliwerski.



Beverly served the country's veterans through her many years of selfless work with the aging veterans through her employment in the nursing home division of the Veterans Administration Hospital. She was a knowledgeable and well-accomplished nurse, receiving many awards during her employment.



Beverly was a gifted vocalist, winning a local singing contest with her rendition of Moon River. In her younger years, she provided her talent to local and military churches with her former spouse, Ronald Alan Barz, who provided accompaniment on the organ and piano. She also enjoyed dancing, including ball room dancing, and placed first in a twist contest. She also enjoyed dancing and singing to any Elvis Presley song -- she was a true, and probably his biggest, fan.



From the time she was young, Beverly found peace and comfort in reading and always carried a book with her wherever she went, including her favorite location, the beach. She always had her library card handy and visited weekly. She read classic books as well as best sellers and could read as many as 7 books in any given week.



Beverly was also a talented bead worker. She made jewelry as well as Christmas decorations, many of which her family members still place on their Christmas trees each year.



Beverly will be missed by many. Pursuant to her request, no services will be conducted. However, contributions may be made to the and the American Cancer Association.



