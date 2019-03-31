Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Mantini. View Sign

Beverly A. Mantini, 82, of Manchester, N.H., died Thursday March 28, 2019 in Maple Leaf Health Care Center in Manchester.



She was born in Derry, N.H., on December 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore and Gertrude (Payne) Lemire. She had been a resident of Manchester for the past 15 years, formerly living in Londonderry and Derry, N.H. Most recently, Beverly had been employed as a packer for Herrington Catalog in Londonderry.



She is survived by two sons, Michael Mantini and his wife Lisa of Dunbarton, N.H., and Jamie Mantini and his wife Jennifer of Londonderry, N.H.; her granddaughter, Gianna; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, George Mantini in 1993, two sons, Christopher and Wayne; one daughter, Jeannette; and siblings, Edward, Theodore, Elizabeth and Lawrence.



The family would like to thank the staff of Maple Leaf Health Care Center and the Visiting Nurses Association of Manchester for their care and compassion.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. The burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, C/O Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney Street, Boston, MA 02115.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

Beverly A. Mantini, 82, of Manchester, N.H., died Thursday March 28, 2019 in Maple Leaf Health Care Center in Manchester.She was born in Derry, N.H., on December 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore and Gertrude (Payne) Lemire. She had been a resident of Manchester for the past 15 years, formerly living in Londonderry and Derry, N.H. Most recently, Beverly had been employed as a packer for Herrington Catalog in Londonderry.She is survived by two sons, Michael Mantini and his wife Lisa of Dunbarton, N.H., and Jamie Mantini and his wife Jennifer of Londonderry, N.H.; her granddaughter, Gianna; as well as several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, George Mantini in 1993, two sons, Christopher and Wayne; one daughter, Jeannette; and siblings, Edward, Theodore, Elizabeth and Lawrence.The family would like to thank the staff of Maple Leaf Health Care Center and the Visiting Nurses Association of Manchester for their care and compassion.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. The burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, C/O Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney Street, Boston, MA 02115.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close