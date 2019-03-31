Beverly A. Mantini, 82, of Manchester, N.H., died Thursday March 28, 2019 in Maple Leaf Health Care Center in Manchester.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Mantini.
She was born in Derry, N.H., on December 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore and Gertrude (Payne) Lemire. She had been a resident of Manchester for the past 15 years, formerly living in Londonderry and Derry, N.H. Most recently, Beverly had been employed as a packer for Herrington Catalog in Londonderry.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Mantini and his wife Lisa of Dunbarton, N.H., and Jamie Mantini and his wife Jennifer of Londonderry, N.H.; her granddaughter, Gianna; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Mantini in 1993, two sons, Christopher and Wayne; one daughter, Jeannette; and siblings, Edward, Theodore, Elizabeth and Lawrence.
The family would like to thank the staff of Maple Leaf Health Care Center and the Visiting Nurses Association of Manchester for their care and compassion.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. The burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, C/O Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney Street, Boston, MA 02115.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019