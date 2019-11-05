ROCHESTER - Beverly Ann (McQuade) Bailey entered the Kingdon of Heaven on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Lord's request.
Beverly's light shone on everyone she encountered. Her light and lust for life will continue to shine through her sisters, children and grandchildren.
She was a strong, independent Irishwoman who loved her family and was an active member of her church. Her earthly presence will be missed but the love she left will live on forever.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a service beginning at 11 a.m.
To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 5, 2019