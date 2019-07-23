HOOKSETT - Beverly Esther Beauchemin, 81, of Hooksett, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Born on April 17, 1938, in Manchester, she was the daughter of Raymond and Beatrice Guay.
Beverly/Mom/Grammy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who loved her family very much.
She was a lifelong animal lover and enjoyed drinking coffee, riding her horses, gardening, playing tennis, pickleball and tracking down deals as an accomplished yard-saler. Known for her whoopie pies, apple pie and frozen strawberry dessert, she leaves us all with so many great memories.
Beverly and her lifelong love Bob/Dad/Papa who she called "Hon," built their life in Hooksett, where they labored to build their dream home with money saved in a Mason jar. Grammy and Papa had six loving children, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one more expected soon.
.
SERVICES: Currently there are no services planned for Beverly but we ask that you honor her memory by reminiscing with family and friends over a cup of coffee on how she has touched your lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice-High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass.
Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019