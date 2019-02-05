HOOKSETT - Billie (Bill) Rae Glisson, 89, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 3, 2019. Born on August 6, 1929 in Goldsboro, NC, he was son of the late Norman and Lela (Wise) Glisson. He enjoyed 63 years of marriage with his wife, Laurette (Boucher) Glisson.
Bill was raised and educated in Wilmington, NC. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and United States Air Force. Bill met his wife, Laurette, while they were both serving in the Air Force and stationed in Florida. They traveled for many years during their time in the service and later settled in New Hampshire upon his retirement from the Air Force. As a civilian, he worked for Manchester Memorial Company and later did tile work, eventually owning his own tile business. Bill was a member of the Rainbow Theater Group, where he was an actor and volunteer. In his spare time, he loved to take his boat out and go fishing.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Laurette Glisson; his children, Michael Glisson, Michelle Fester and her husband Steve, Mark Glisson, Myles Glisson, and Monica Glisson; his grandchildren, Matthew, Natalie, Madeleine, James, Susan, Thomas, Julia, Kevin, Meghan and Declan; and his great-grandchildren, Marlee and Sasha. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Charles, Daniel and James Glisson.
SERVICES: Services will be Friday, February 8th. A memorial gathering will be held from 9 to 10:30â€¯a.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester; a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11â€¯a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 265 South Main St., Manchester. He will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Holy Cross, Attn: Finance Director, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109.
To view Bill's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2019