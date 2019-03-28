MANCHESTER - Billy L. Bowman, 57, of Manchester, passed away March 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born on Feb. 26, 1962, in Los Angeles, he was the son of Mary Collins Boivin and Eugene Bowman. He worked as a carpenter.
Family members include his wife, Carol Bowman; mother, Mary Boivin; brothers Tom and Tim Bowman; four children, Matthew, Walter, Amanda and Katie Bowman; stepsons, Brandon Therrien and Gary Eddy; and nine grandchildren.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 28, 2019