Service Information

Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn , MA 01801
(781)-933-1324

Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
60 Forest Park Road
Woburn , MA
View Map

Memorial service
12:00 PM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
60 Forest Park Road
Woburn , MA
View Map

Obituary

DEERING - Billy W. Slatton, 54, of Deering, formerly of Woburn, Mass., died on Jan. 11, 2020, from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Manchester.



Born in Arlington, Mass., his family moved to Tennessee for a couple of years, before returning to Massachusetts when he was 6 years old. Billy spent most of his youth and young adult life in Woburn, Mass. He had many friends in the Woburn area with whom he has remained in contact since childhood.



Billy was a devoted father and family man. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his two children. His utmost concern was their happiness and welfare, providing gentle guidance and support without judgment. He was deeply proud of his daughter and son no matter their path at any given time.



He was a gifted, self taught musician and could be found behind his drum set most evenings, and had recently joined a band. Billy stayed abreast of current events and continued to learn all he could about history and the world. He was a devout Christian and held vast knowledge of the Bible and Biblical history. He would often engage in lengthy insightful discussions and debates on a variety of topics.



Billy was a free spirit and longed for time spent traveling across the United States visiting family or historical sites and experiencing the wonder of God's gifts of nature. He held an unfulfilled dream of visiting all the National Parks in an RV. He loved the open road.



He was a dreamer with an entrepreneurial spirit and often discussed his ideas for inventions and new business ventures. He loved the art of the deal. Billy was a hard worker and before his disability, he took great pride in his career as a professional painter and home improvement contractor.



Above all, Billy maintained a reputation as a kind and generous soul who had a heart of gold. He could be counted on to root for the underdog and to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. He was quick to open his home to those needing shelter. He fed and clothed those less fortunate even at times when his resources were limited.



Family members include his wife, Kim (Gourley) Slatton; his daughter, Erica Lingley-Slatton of Manchester, and her wife Hannah; his son, Johnny Slatton of Manchester, and his children's mother, Christina Dickens of Warner; his stepdaughters, Angel Slobuszewski and her wife Robin of Deering, and Tonya Slobuszewski of Joanna, S.C.; his step-grandsons, Antonio and Ashton; his father, John Nigro of Sandwich, Mass.; his siblings and their spouses, Brenda and Bill Kolb of Sandwich, Mass., Bonnie and David Olson of Canaan, Vt., David and Deanna Slatton of Billerica, Mass., Sandra Zaniewski of Mashpee, Mass., and Darlene and Eric Hopkins of Burlington, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Teresa Slatton of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and his nieces and nephews, Billy Kolb, Brian Kolb, Alex Olson, Michael Slatton, Cameron Slatton, Samantha Slatton, Rachel Zaniewski, Kaitlyn Zaniewski, Emily Hopkins, Evan Hopkins and Angela Galeone.



Billy was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice "Betsy" Nigro; his birth father, Johnny Slatton; and his brother, John Slatton.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are planned for Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Road, Woburn, Mass.



A memorial service is Saturday, Jan. 25, at noon in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his GoFundMe account at



Graham Funeral Home, Woburn, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.

