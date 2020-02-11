Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche (Alpert) Friedman. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Blanche (Alpert) Friedman, 98, of Manchester, died Feb. 8, 2020, peacefully at home.



Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Jan. 25, 1922, she was the daughter of Louis and Minnie (Unger) Alpert.



She earned her degree from City College of New York and taught bookkeeping in the Westchester, N.Y. school system for several years. She and her husband raised their family in Westchester before moving to New Hampshire in the late 1990s.



Blanche was a voracious reader who was also proficient in needlework and embroidery. She was a docent at the Currier Museum of Art and enjoyed solving the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles. She and her husband loved to travel and visited France 25 times during their 56-year marriage. Bammy, as she was known to her grandchildren who meant the world to her, was a wonderful cook. Each Sunday, she would prepare a big family dinner.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Visiting Angels, especially Jessica, Therese, Sara, Donna, Barbara, Tina and Alicia. They would also like to extend appreciation to Hannan, Lucia and Zulma for their compassionate care of Blanche during her later years.



She was predeceased by her husband, Jacob Samuel Friedman in 2002; her son, Larry S. Friedman in 2010; and her brother, Leonard Alpert in 1999.



Family members include her daughter, Ellen Friedman and son-in-law Jeffrey Cowan of Manchester; her grandchildren, Rachel and Junior of Kigali, Rwanda, Celia and Eric of Somerville, Mass., Molly and James of Charlotte, N.C., and Sam and Jake of Boston, Mass.; and her sister-in-law, Marie Alpert of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Granite State Dog Recovery, P.O. Box 4581, Manchester, N.H. 03108.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit



