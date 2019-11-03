Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche J. Pichette. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Rosary Church 21 Main St. Hooksett , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Rosary Church 21 Main St. Hooksett , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Blanche J. (Lafond) Pichette, 97, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 31, 2019.



Born in Hooksett, Blanche was the daughter of the late Alphonse A. and Corinne (Paquette) Lafond. She was raised and educated in Hooksett and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1941.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for Suncook Bank, Emerson Manufacturing and Dole Suncook. She was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, the St. Therese Rosebush Society, the American Legion Post #37 Auxiliary, and the Hooksett Historical Society.



Blanche was a 25 year volunteer for the Cardiovascular Wellness Dept. at Catholic Medical Center. During that time, she was the recipient of the CMC Volunteer of the Year and CMC Volunteer of the Month honors. She also served as spokeswoman for the CMC Primetime commercials. Other volunteer activities included a 15 year stint as an Activities Volunteer for Pearl Manor/Hillcrest Terrace. Blanche was also honored as the Catholic Women's Club Woman of the Year and was a faithful volunteer at the annual Banquet.



She was generally acknowledged as a style maven and admired by all for her joie de vivre. She was a lifelong walker and exercise devotee. If a gathering involved singing and dancing, she was the first to participate. She was never one to miss an opportunity to put on a costume, especially if it included an outrageous wig.



Blanche enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage at the Suncook Senior Center, traveling with her "partners in crime," Priscilla, Jeannette, Connie, Jeannine and Yvette, dining out, shopping, family sing-alongs around the player piano, skiing, square dancing, trips with family and friends to Hampton Beach and anywhere a bus trip could take her. Casinos were also a favorite.



Blanche was predeceased by her beloved husband, Emile C. "Bill" Pichette, her siblings, Roland Lafond, Marcelle Lambert, Maurice Lafond, Leo "Nino" Lafond and Gerald Lafond; and her special niece, Priscilla Lemaire.



She is survived by her daughter, Denise Pichette Volk and her husband Gregory Volk of Hooksett, her grandson, Torin Volk and his companion Kyrie Kowalik of Manchester; her brother, Richard "Butch" Lafond of Pembroke; her godchildren, Paul Lambert, Charles Pichette, Brian Bosclair and Diane Clark; her best friend, Jeannette Gagne as well as many nieces and nephews from the Lafond and Pichette families, with special affection for the Lemaire brothers, Dan and Matt and Kathy and Ray Fournier. Her cat, Buddy and grand dog, Brady will especially miss her.



The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 5th from 10 to 11 A.M. in Holy Rosary Church in Hooksett followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Head Cemetery, Hooksett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Blanche's memory may be sent to Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St. Hooksett, NH 03106. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



