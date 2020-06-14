Bobby "Mac" McCullough
1955 - 2020
Bobby Mac McCullough, 65, of Manchester, passed away on June 9, 2020. Born in Manchester on February 25, 1955, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Kearns) McCullough.

He was a lifelong resident of Manchester, NH. Bobby was an employee of St. Anslems College for 36 years. He attended Manchester Central High School. In his life, Bobby loved Notre Dame Football, Patriots, Red Sox, and the Celtics. He loved to play all sports, he also loved his summer at the beach and his trips to Foxwoods Casino. He also had a great love for his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert P. McCullough, and Mary (Kearns) McCullough, and Sister Barbara A. McCullough. Family members include his brothers William C. McCullough and his wife Debbie, Thomas F. McCullough and his wife Denise; and Sister Sharon A. Mosier and her husband Wayne; nephews and nieces include Matthew, Patrick, Katlyn, Tyler, and Jennifer; and great nephews Owen, Nathan, Landon, Kendall, Teddy, Matthew, and Henry.

A burial will be held privately at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McHugh Funeral Home of Manchester NH.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
