Bonnie A. Searle, 76, of Dover, former longtime resident of Hampton, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2020.
She was born in Cortland, NY on April 20, 1944 a daughter of the late Alton R. and Doris Baldwin.
Bonnie was a wonderful caregiver to her husband of 32 years. They met when she was his secretary at Atlantic Richfield Co, where he worked as a marketing manager. They moved to Hampton in 1999, where Bonnie served as selectwomen for the town of Hampton.
She enjoyed gathering beautiful pieces of china and artwork and displaying them in her home. She had a garden of flowers and bird houses that was a special place to sit and have coffee with friends. Any meal at Bonnie and Bob's house was a meal to remember.
She was predeceased by her husband L. Robert Searle in 2012.
Surviving family members include her siblings, Richard A. Baldwin and Susan B. Meriwether and many dear friends.
Services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Burial will take place at 12:30 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be mandatory. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bonnie's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 12, 2020.