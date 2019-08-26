|
Bonnie Lee Nielsen, 71, of Manchester, NH, died August 23, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on November 26, 1947, she was the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Johnson) Mailhiot. She was raised in Bedford, NH.
Bonnie attended Manchester High School West.
Until her retirement, she was employed with Osram Sylvania for thirty-three years.
Bonnie was a lifetime member of the East Manchester Fish and Game Club and a member of the American Legion Post #79 Ladies Auxiliary.
Bonnie will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, on notable occasions and the holidays. She will be deeply missed.
Family members include her beloved husband of fifty-four years, Donald Nielsen; three sons, Scott Nielsen of Manchester, Jeffrey Nielsen and his wife, Dawn, of Londonderry, and Marc Nielsen of Manchester; a daughter, PollyAnn Martineau and her husband, Timothy, of Nashua; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Matthew, Trevor, Troy, Jake, and Christopher; a great-granddaughter, Vivian; a brother, Lucien Mailhiot of Manchester; a sister, Gertrude Docos and her husband, Dick, of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Doris Mailhiot of Goffstown; many nieces and nephews; and her former daughter-in-law, Angela of Amherst, VA. She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Mailhiot.
Services: Calling hours are Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NH 10004.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2019
