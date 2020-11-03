Dear Ginny and Brad Jr.,

We are so very sad to hear of Brad Sr.’s passing. We thought highly of him for the short amount of time that we knew him. He was such a hard worker and appeared he would work until he couldn’t anymore. We will miss seeing him up at High Point.

Please know we are thinking of you all during the difficult days ahead.

Sincerely,

Scott and Jackie Griffith

Scott Griffith

Neighbor