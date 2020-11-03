Bradford H. Jones, 85, passed away on October 29th at home with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Bradford was born at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH and was the son of George V. and Mildred (Hayes) Jones. With both of his parents being school teachers as well as Alton Bay Real Estate agents, education was always a top family priority. He earned his Civil Engineering Degree at Northeastern University with his military service and spent 13 years in the National Guard. He learned at a very early age the importance of hard work. Together, with his family, they built and renovated multiple cottages and condos, constructed a multipurpose barn for themselves and their three horses and built their lake home in Alton Bay.
Bradford will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor which attracted his beloved wife of 61 years, Ginny. After a five-year courtship, they were married and raised three children Cindy, Brad and Randy. Bradford and his family lived in Weymouth, MA before moving to Stratham, NH and then to their favorite place, Alton, NH. They also later in life resided in Naples Florida for the Winter Season.
In 1977, Bradford with his wife Ginny by his side, started a successful family business, Jones & Beach Engineers. They worked out of their home in Stratham, NH with just four employees and built a new office addition for future business expansion. He was always extremely passionate for his engineering business and had continued involvement long after his retirement.
He was a very kind hearted and generous man and would always help anyone in any way that he could. His legacy lives in the many children and adults who will recreate at Jones Field Recreational Area, (Home of Little Fenway) which he, along with his sisters, donated in the memory of their father, George Vinton Jones. He also founded with his wife and friend Don Young, the Summers Peoples' Scholarship Fund for Alton's youth.
Well into his eighty's, he could be seen spreading mulch, planting trees, mowing, clearing land, and burning brush. He loved to design homes for the lots he and his family developed in Lakewood Estates and High Point Drive in Alton. He always had a project going on.
He loved traveling to different destinations, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, teaching family and friends how to waterski, snow skiing and his wife's delicious homemade cooking on which he was sure to compliment her often. He had a special spot in his heart for all animals and they all loved him back. He loved to laugh at a good joke especially when it was his own. Above all, he treasured spending time and making memories with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bradford was predeceased by his son, Randall in 2000. He leaves behind his wife, the love of his life, Virginia (Ginny) Smith Jones, his daughter Cindy Jones of Alton Bay, his son Bradford A. Jones and his wife Kelly of Alton Bay, his grandchildren, Brian, Ashley, Anthony, Lucas and Tory and his great grandchildren, his two sisters, Beverly Abt of Southport, CT and Nancy McGuirk and her husband Warren of Westfield, MA, his daughter in-law Karen Jones of Braintree, MA and several nieces and nephews.
A private service at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Alton will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2020, please tune into: www.stkdrexel.org/102
at 11am to watch the live broadcast of the Mass. There will be a Celebration of Bradford's Life planned during the Summer of 2021.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central NH VNA & Hospice www.centralvna.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Funeral arrangements by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com