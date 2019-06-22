Bradley Richard Long (1989 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Amy and Frances, sorry for the loss of your son, sending..."
    - Dee Whiton
Service Information
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH
033015048
(603)-225-3517
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bradley Richard Long was born on June 21, 1989 in Manchester, NH and passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019 after a life long struggle with mental illness. In spite of the struggle he had with mental illness, he always had a smile on his face and could always make you laugh with his goofy stories and demeanor. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands. At the young age of 4 he would help his Papa with any project around the house. He also loved four wheeling and snow-mobiling but most of all he loved his son and spending time with him.

He is survived by his son Bailey Richard Long, his parents Amy and Frances Wright, his grandparents Nancy Long, Richard Long, Jane Wright, and Robert Wright and his wife Fran, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his nana, Diane Long.

The family will be having a private celebration of life, there will be no public services.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Long and Wright family.
logo
Published in Union Leader on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Concord, NH   (603) 225-3517
funeral home direction icon