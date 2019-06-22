Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley Richard Long was born on June 21, 1989 in Manchester, NH and passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019 after a life long struggle with mental illness. In spite of the struggle he had with mental illness, he always had a smile on his face and could always make you laugh with his goofy stories and demeanor. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands. At the young age of 4 he would help his Papa with any project around the house. He also loved four wheeling and snow-mobiling but most of all he loved his son and spending time with him.



He is survived by his son Bailey Richard Long, his parents Amy and Frances Wright, his grandparents Nancy Long, Richard Long, Jane Wright, and Robert Wright and his wife Fran, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his nana, Diane Long.



The family will be having a private celebration of life, there will be no public services.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



Bradley Richard Long was born on June 21, 1989 in Manchester, NH and passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019 after a life long struggle with mental illness. In spite of the struggle he had with mental illness, he always had a smile on his face and could always make you laugh with his goofy stories and demeanor. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands. At the young age of 4 he would help his Papa with any project around the house. He also loved four wheeling and snow-mobiling but most of all he loved his son and spending time with him.He is survived by his son Bailey Richard Long, his parents Amy and Frances Wright, his grandparents Nancy Long, Richard Long, Jane Wright, and Robert Wright and his wife Fran, as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his nana, Diane Long.The family will be having a private celebration of life, there will be no public services.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Long and Wright family. Published in Union Leader on June 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close