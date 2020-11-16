Brenda A. LaPointe, 70, of Manchester, NH died November 13, 2020, at Community Hospice House surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on January 15, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Ruth M. (Beard) Mitchell. She resided in the Queen City all her life.
Brenda graduated from Immaculata High School and earned a degree in nursing from Saint Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester, MA.
Until her retirement, she was a registered nurse with Greater Manchester Mental Health.
Brenda loved life and her family. She was gentle and loving by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her family was a source of great joy to her and she was especially fond of her five grandchildren. Brenda will be remembered for her fun personality and the ability to find humor in everything. She loved spending time at her condo in Well Beach, ME. She enjoyed metal detecting, and shopping, and was an avid foodie. Brenda will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable woman.
She was married twenty years to George "Bud" LaPointe. He died July 27, 2010. She was also predeceased by a son, Peter Morris in 2000; a brother, Gary Mitchell; and a sister, Karen Dickson.
Family members include two daughters, Emily Morris and her husband, Brendan McCarthy, of Hingham, MA and Molly Schulte and her husband, Alan, of Bedford; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Lily, Penelope, Jonathan, and Evie; two brothers, David Mitchell of FL and Steven Mitchell of East Derry; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: A walk-through wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110.
