  • "I miss you Ms. Brenda your lovely smile and laugh lit up..."
    - Donna LaPorte
  • "Rest in Peace Brenda. See ya on the other side."
    - Lorin
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brenda Antle, 65, of Derry, NH, died March 6, 2020.

She was born in Cambridge, MA on July 25, 1954. Brenda was a resident of Derry for twenty years.

She graduated from Chelsea High School.

Brenda enjoyed going to the beach and swimming. She will be remembered for kind and selfless ways.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald L. Antle, Sr.; her son, Ronald L. Antle, Jr.; and a sister, Beth Stewart.

Family members include a sister, Marguerite "Ginger" Stewart; and a nephew, Michael Stewart; and many dear friends.

Services: Calling hours will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.

