Brenda Simmons Ward, 63, resident of Goffstown, NH passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Norwood, MA on December 18, 1956, a daughter of the late Frederick W. and Louise (Lovejoy) Simmons.
Brenda was raised and educated in Amherst, NH and graduated from Milford Area Senior High School, Class of 1974.
She had been a resident of Goffstown, NH for the past 15 years and formerly made her home in New Boston, NH for many years.
Brenda had worked as a customer service representative for Digital Equipment Corp, Hewlett Packard, and more recently for FLIR Systems of Nashua.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, dancing to her favorite music, watching the birds on her deck, and most of all, time spent with her family.
Family members include her beloved daughters, Sarah Galvin and her husband, Bryan of Boxford, MA, and Molly Ward of Denver, CO; her cherished grandchildren, Finnian and Clementine Galvin; a brother, William Simmons and his wife, Jennifer of Champagne, IL; two sisters, Pamela Porter and her husband, Phillip of Milford, NH; and Polly Kyle and her husband, Jeff of Cape Coral, FL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Audubon Society. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2020