MANCHESTER - Brent Alan Silver, 65, passed away on April 7, 2019, in his home in Manchester after a battle with multiple health challenges.
Born in Portsmouth on April 12, 1953, he was the son of Francis F. and Jean (Nulton) Silver. He lived most of his life in Manchester and attended Manchester Memorial High School. Brent was a kind and generous person.
He married Louise Ellison in 1974. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked as a painter at Raytheon; as a mason in both New Hampshire and Florida; and finally as a long-haul truck driver.
Family members include his father of Castleton, Vt., and Naples, Fla.; two sons, Jason A. Silver and Christopher A. Silver and his wife Janice, all of Manchester; two brothers, Craig Silver and Jeffrey Silver and his wife Vicky; two sisters, Gail Wood and her husband Loren, and Martha Silver; six grandchildren, Ryan, Skylar, Meason, Logan, Justice and Riley; aunts, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by an infant son, Brent A. Silver Jr.; his brother Daryl; and his mother.
SERVICES: There will be a family gathering to celebrate his life at a future date. He will be interned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Written by the loving family of Brent Silver.
