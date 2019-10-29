Brent C. Lafond, 51, of Manchester, died October 7, 2019, at CMC, after a period of declining health.
Born in Charleston, SC on February 14, 1968, he was the son of Gerard and Elaine (DeBruyckere) Lafond. He was a resident of the Queen City for many years.
Brent was an avid sports fan who loved the Red Sox and collecting sports cards. He enjoyed camping, in his youth, listening to classic rock, and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving family members include his wife of 19 years, Kathryn L. (Townsend) Lafond of Manchester; their three children, Lucrezia, Sarah and Lucien Lafond of Manchester; his son, Brent G. Lafond; his mother, Elaine Lafond of Manchester; and his sister, Kristie Wheeler. He was predeceased by his father, Gerard Lafond in 2007.
Calling hours are 4 to 6 pm on Friday, November 1st at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Brent's memory, to: , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at https://www.kidney.org/support. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 29, 2019