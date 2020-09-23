Brian Charles McGinley, 55, of Milford, NH died suddenly in his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Brian was born on June 12, 1965 in Pittsburg, PA, a son of the late Raymond and Teresa (Netcher) McGinley. He was educated in Pittsburg, PA where he lived for many years before he moved to Exeter, NH then to Milford, NH with his family.
He had been employed as a maintenance mechanic for Technical Graphics Inc., Milford, NH for several years and had also worked at Riley's Gun Shop, Hooksett, NH.
Brian loved flying planes, working on cars and tinkering with anything that had an engine.
He was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford and a member of the Milford Council Knights of Columbus #3035.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his good friend and uncle, Milton Netcher.
Brian was a devoted and loving father and husband. He leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Teresa (Ferreira) McGinley and his three children, Hunter, Heather and Raymond. He is also survived by his sister, Molly (McGinley) Meredith of Washington State and her husband, Keith Meredith and their two children, Jake and Sam; his aunt, Inger Netcher from New York and his cousins, Eric Netcher, his wife Andrea and Lisa (Netcher) O'Connor, her husband Jeff and their three children and many relatives in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Calling hours are on Friday, September 25th from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Amherst, NH. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com