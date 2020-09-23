1/1
Brian C. McGinley
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Charles McGinley, 55, of Milford, NH died suddenly in his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Brian was born on June 12, 1965 in Pittsburg, PA, a son of the late Raymond and Teresa (Netcher) McGinley. He was educated in Pittsburg, PA where he lived for many years before he moved to Exeter, NH then to Milford, NH with his family.

He had been employed as a maintenance mechanic for Technical Graphics Inc., Milford, NH for several years and had also worked at Riley's Gun Shop, Hooksett, NH.

Brian loved flying planes, working on cars and tinkering with anything that had an engine.

He was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford and a member of the Milford Council Knights of Columbus #3035.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his good friend and uncle, Milton Netcher.

Brian was a devoted and loving father and husband. He leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Teresa (Ferreira) McGinley and his three children, Hunter, Heather and Raymond. He is also survived by his sister, Molly (McGinley) Meredith of Washington State and her husband, Keith Meredith and their two children, Jake and Sam; his aunt, Inger Netcher from New York and his cousins, Eric Netcher, his wife Andrea and Lisa (Netcher) O'Connor, her husband Jeff and their three children and many relatives in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Calling hours are on Friday, September 25th from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Amherst, NH. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved