Brian F. Harrington, 72, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on January 20, 1947, in Cambridge, N.Y., he was the son of the late Otis and Dorothy (Pritchard) Harrington.
Brian graduated from Greenwich Central School in Greenwich, N.Y., and attended Adirondack Community College. Brian was a six-year veteran of the United States Navy and based in Norfolk, Va. When out to sea, he was assigned to a troop transport ship and spent the majority of his time in the area of the Mediterranean Sea.
For many years, he was co-owner of an environmental consulting firm called Utility Pipeline Services. After selling the firm, he became a private consultant in the same field for the remainder of his working years.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Brian was also a devoted NASCAR fan and especially looked forward to his trips to Bristol Motor Speedway and camping with his many friends he had made over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by daughters Jill and Elaine Harrington.
Family members include a daughter, Jackie Shultz and her husband Lyle and their two sons Lyle Jr. and Lane from Argyle, N.Y.; a brother, George Harrington and his wife Donna of Goffstown; a brother, Scott Harrington and his wife Mickki from Greenwich, N.Y.; a brother, Wayne Harrington and his wife Edie also from Greenwich, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on October 15 at the Elks Lodge, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich, NY from 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 15, 2019