THORNTON - Brian F. Parris, 84, of Thornton, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, in Speare Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Meredith, he was the son of the late Lucien "Mike" and Violette (Bradley) Parris. He was the youngest of five children.
Family members include his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy L. Parris; his daughter, Linda Parris Erb and her family of Milford; and his three stepsons, Kevin Morse Jr. and his family of Campton, Brad Morse and his family of Holderness, and Eric Morse and his family of Portland, Ore.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth. A reception will follow at the Elks Club, 1159 Route 175, Holderness, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pemi-Baker Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, N.H. 03264 (www.pbhha.org) in Brian's name.
Published in Union Leader on May 16, 2019