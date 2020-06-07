Brian F. Picardi, 59, of Goffstown, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 21, 2020 with his beloved wife by his side.
Born in Weymouth, MA, he is the son of the late Albert Picardi and Barbara (Houle) Tarr. Since 1986, Brian has been employed by BAE Systems as an Asset Manager. He was well respected by all his colleagues.
Brian married the love of his life, Paula (Vaillancourt) on June 21, 1997. This was not only a joyous day for Brian and Paula but also for Paula's sister and husband, Jeannine and Den Forand, who share the same wedding anniversary. The sisters and their husbands were the best of friends, relishing every moment they were able to share together.
Through Brian and Paula's marriage, the couple and Paula's son, Matthew, grew into a beautifully blended family. Brian invested his heart into raising Matthew. For Matt, Brian was his friend, mentor, and father figure. Over the past 25 years, the two men have forged an unbreakable bond built on love, respect, and friendship.
A kind and humble man with a warm smile, Brian was the pillar of strength for his family and dear friends. He was known for his selfless and generous heart; always willing to help others in need. An avid outdoorsman, Brian loved to hike in the woods and ride his Harley-Davidson around the state with his best friend and wife, Paula. Brian took great pride in his home. He enjoyed plowing the driveway, snow blowing the yard, and tinkering around the yard on his tractor. Brian and Paula enjoyed hosting backyard BBQ and firepits for family and friends. He despised heights, ants, and the squirrels that ate his bird seed. After a long day of work or on a quiet weekend, Brian always found time for a nap. A man of many talents, Brian strived to know a little about everything and always had the right tool for any project. He had a passion for collecting rocks of all kinds and lots of merchandise. Brian shared a special bond with his special needs nephew, Dennis. They loved to mow the yard together, go bowling, and bend straws. Their unique friendship filled their lives and the lives of friends and family with continuous joy and laughter. Brian will be best remembered for his devotion to his wife, love of family, and zest for life.
In addition to his wife, Paula, Brian is survived by his son, Matt Morin and wife Kelly Elkins; grandson, Travis Abbott and wife Hannah; sister-in-law, Jeannine Forand and husband Den and their children, Stephanie and Dennis; 7 siblings, T. Michael Robertson of VA, Susan Amaral of SC, Steve Ames of MA, Albert Picardi of TX, Robert Picardi of NH, Julie Watters of CA, and Charlie Picardi of NH; stepmother, Johanna Picardi; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Brian was predeceased by his father, Albert Picardi and mother, Barbara (Houle) Tarr.
Arrangements: The family will announce a Celebration of Life in the coming months. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. To view Brian's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.