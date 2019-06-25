NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Brian W. Hermandinger, of New Port Richey, formerly of Manchester, N.H., passed into glory peacefully on June 17, 2019, in Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with his loving wife at his side.
Born on Nov., 18, 1949, in Medford, Mass., he was the son of the late August M. and Frances H. Hermandinger.
He was educated in the Medford schools.
Brian served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a hard worker, always providing for his family. He retired from General Electric in Hooksett, N.H., after several years of service.
Brian enjoyed watching New England sports, especially the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
In addition, he enjoyed fishing at the family summer home in Maine.
Family members include his wife of 49 years, Marilyn I. Hermandinger; his son, Scott (Rebecca) Hermandinger; his daughter, Karen Fischer; his granddaughters, Victoria, Krista and Emilee, all of New Hampshire; his brother, Robert (Kathleen) Herman; a nephew, Robert (Tara) Kelleher; a niece, Michelle (Ross) Poverman; a cousin; and extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by a brother.
SERVICES: A memorial service will take place at a later date in Florida.
Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, 36 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064, is in charge of Maine arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 25, 2019