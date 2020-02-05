Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 (603)-448-1568 Memorial service 3:00 PM Lebanon United Methodist Church Lebanon , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRANTHAM - Brian J. Austin, 59, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care with his wife at his side.



After receiving a cancer diagnosis in late 2018, Brian attacked his diagnosis with the same determination to win that he lived his life. He kept the foe at bay for longer than most are able only to have it return aggressively at the end.



Brian was born May 22, 1960, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the middle son of the late Richard and Lucille (Bates) Austin. After spending a short time on the family farm in Dudley, Mass., he spent a happy childhood growing up in Keene, a place that was always home to him.



Brian graduated from Keene High School in 1978, did a post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter, and graduated from Amherst College in 1984. After interning at Syracuse and earning his master's degree in sports administration from UMass, he started his career as assistant athletic director at Cornell University, spent six years as Transylvania University's athletic director in Lexington, Ky., and the last 17 years at Dartmouth College, most recently Executive Associate AD for Varsity Sports.



While Brian dedicated to his career to providing students the opportunity to experience the lessons and education that participating in collegiate sports affords, his greatest joy was always his family. He met his wife Beverly (Blaney) at Amherst; they wed in 1990. Perhaps Brian's greatest happiness was when he became the extremely proud father of his two daughters, Sarah and Kristina. He often spoke of how much he loved them both and enjoyed seeing them become the exceptional young adults they are.



Brian is survived by his wife Beverly and daughters Sarah and Kristina of Grantham; brothers Gary and wife Corinne of Hooksett, and David and wife Molly of Surry; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Jennifer, Courtney, Greg, Sophie and Abby and their partners/families, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many loving in-laws.



.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to Brian's memorial celebration at the Lebanon United Methodist Church of Lebanon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Becca Girrell officiating. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Brian's family by visiting



Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

GRANTHAM - Brian J. Austin, 59, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care with his wife at his side.After receiving a cancer diagnosis in late 2018, Brian attacked his diagnosis with the same determination to win that he lived his life. He kept the foe at bay for longer than most are able only to have it return aggressively at the end.Brian was born May 22, 1960, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the middle son of the late Richard and Lucille (Bates) Austin. After spending a short time on the family farm in Dudley, Mass., he spent a happy childhood growing up in Keene, a place that was always home to him.Brian graduated from Keene High School in 1978, did a post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter, and graduated from Amherst College in 1984. After interning at Syracuse and earning his master's degree in sports administration from UMass, he started his career as assistant athletic director at Cornell University, spent six years as Transylvania University's athletic director in Lexington, Ky., and the last 17 years at Dartmouth College, most recently Executive Associate AD for Varsity Sports.While Brian dedicated to his career to providing students the opportunity to experience the lessons and education that participating in collegiate sports affords, his greatest joy was always his family. He met his wife Beverly (Blaney) at Amherst; they wed in 1990. Perhaps Brian's greatest happiness was when he became the extremely proud father of his two daughters, Sarah and Kristina. He often spoke of how much he loved them both and enjoyed seeing them become the exceptional young adults they are.Brian is survived by his wife Beverly and daughters Sarah and Kristina of Grantham; brothers Gary and wife Corinne of Hooksett, and David and wife Molly of Surry; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Jennifer, Courtney, Greg, Sophie and Abby and their partners/families, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many loving in-laws.SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to Brian's memorial celebration at the Lebanon United Methodist Church of Lebanon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Becca Girrell officiating. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for Brian's family by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close