Brian M. Boulton, 62, of Manchester, passed away on May 30, 2019 after a brief illness with his family by his side.
He was born in Manchester on October 17, 1956, the son of Robert and Anne (Bolton) Boulton. He had worked for Verizon for many years until his retirement. Brian was an avid golfer and member of Candia Woods Country Club. He also enjoyed going to the beach and watching Boston sports teams. He loved music and played the piano, accordion, and drums.
Family members include his mother of Manchester; two daughters, Emily Boulton and Olivia Boulton, both of Manchester; two sisters, Bobbi Garr and Susan Brewer, both of Manchester; a half-brother, David Boulton of Hooksett; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St, Manchester on Tuesday from 5 to 6 PM with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 PM. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019