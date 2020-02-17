Brian Martin Roberts

Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
  • "Alice, So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in..."
    - Laurie Waye
  • "Sorry to hear, my old friend. Thanks for all the good..."
    - Leo Raymond
  • "Dear Alice, May the love of friends and family carry you..."
    - Kathryn Peterson
  • "Alice & Family, I am so so sorry for your families..."
    - Alicia Chandonnet
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Committal
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brian Martin Roberts, 72, of Bradenton, FL, died December 31, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL, after a sudden illness.

Born in Manchester, NH on January 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Francis and Margaret Roberts. He resided in Manchester, NH and Bedford, NH before retiring to Florida in 2018.

Brian graduated from Bishop Bradley High School where he excelled in academics and basketball.

During the Vietnam War, Brian served honorably with the United States Navy.

Until his retirement in 2016, Brian worked at NYCOA, Manchester, for forty-four years.

Brian loved playing all sports in his youth, fishing, and cooking. In his later years, he discovered bocce and was about to master golf. He was an avid New England Patriot, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics fan. He enjoyed traveling with his loving wife.

Brian made friends easily. People just wanted to know and befriend him. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him.

Family members include by his wife of twenty-eight years, Alice (Nett) Roberts; a son, Shawn Roberts; three daughters, Kelley Katsanos, Jennifer Murphy, and Candice Roberts; six grandchildren, Tyler, Anda, Soto, Markos, Taylor, and Kylee; a brother, Frederick Roberts; a sister, Peggy Roberts; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Houle.

Services: A calling hour will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A memorial service will take place at 11 AM in the funeral home.

A committal service with military honors follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at 1 PM.

A private celebration of life will be held in Bradenton, FL, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.