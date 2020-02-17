|
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center
|
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center
|
Committal
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Brian Martin Roberts, 72, of Bradenton, FL, died December 31, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL, after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on January 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Francis and Margaret Roberts. He resided in Manchester, NH and Bedford, NH before retiring to Florida in 2018.
Brian graduated from Bishop Bradley High School where he excelled in academics and basketball.
During the Vietnam War, Brian served honorably with the United States Navy.
Until his retirement in 2016, Brian worked at NYCOA, Manchester, for forty-four years.
Brian loved playing all sports in his youth, fishing, and cooking. In his later years, he discovered bocce and was about to master golf. He was an avid New England Patriot, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics fan. He enjoyed traveling with his loving wife.
Brian made friends easily. People just wanted to know and befriend him. He will be greatly missed by those that knew him.
Family members include by his wife of twenty-eight years, Alice (Nett) Roberts; a son, Shawn Roberts; three daughters, Kelley Katsanos, Jennifer Murphy, and Candice Roberts; six grandchildren, Tyler, Anda, Soto, Markos, Taylor, and Kylee; a brother, Frederick Roberts; a sister, Peggy Roberts; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Houle.
Services: A calling hour will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A memorial service will take place at 11 AM in the funeral home.
A committal service with military honors follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at 1 PM.
A private celebration of life will be held in Bradenton, FL, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|