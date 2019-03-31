Brian R. Messier, 63, of Manchester died March 12, 2019 at CMC Hospital, from an extended illness. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., Aug. 7, 1955 to the late Elie and Maureen (Clain) Messier.
SERVICES: A private family celebration of Brian's life will take place this spring.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019