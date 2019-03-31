Brian R. Messier (1955 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Ganna miss the heck out of u Brian.u were such a great guy..."
    - Amy potter
  • "May the God comfort strengthen your family during this time..."
  • "May the God comfort strengthen your family during this time..."
  • "May the God comfort strengthen your family during this time..."
  • "As God's comfort be with you, may the family continue..."

Brian R. Messier, 63, of Manchester died March 12, 2019 at CMC Hospital, from an extended illness. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., Aug. 7, 1955 to the late Elie and Maureen (Clain) Messier.

SERVICES: A private family celebration of Brian's life will take place this spring.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view detailed obituary or leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon