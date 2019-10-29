Brian W. Goss, 66, of Manchester, passed away on October 25, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center.
He was born in Chelsea, MA on January 7, 1953, the son of Warren and Ruth (MacInnis) Goss. Brian was a shop teacher for many years for the Goffstown School System and later for the Auburn School System. He was an active member of the Masons and received many awards and accolades, rising to the highest level of Grandmaster. He recently had converted to Mormonism. He spent summers in Prince Edward Island, Canada at his family home.
Family members include a brother, Kenneth Goss and his wife Robbin of Revere, MA; a sister, Audrey Nyberg of Virginia Beach, VA; three nephews, and one niece; and his beloved cat Patches.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday November 2nd from 4 to 7 PM, at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester with a service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 PM. Burial will be private. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 29, 2019