MANCHESTER - Brian W. Lynch, 26, of Manchester, NH, died February 2, 2019, after a long struggle with addiction.



Born in Manchester, NH on August 19, 1992, he was the son of William and Irina (Zlobina) Lynch. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Brian graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 2009.



In his younger years, Brian enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball. He played American Legion Baseball for several years. He loved his family dearly, especially his children, who were close to his heart. Brian will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.



In addition to his parents of Manchester, family members include his son, Nikko Lynch-Alei; his daughter, Nessa Lynch-Alei; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, P.O. Box 358, Manchester, NH 03105.



