Brooke L. (Samson) Ortiz
1979 - 2020
Brooke L. Samson Ortiz, 41, formerly of North Manchester, Indiana died at 9:10 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born January 16, 1979 in Auburn, New Hampshire to John Samson and Celeste (Samson) Rockwell.

Brooke was a 1998 graduate of MHS Memorial High School in Manchester, New Hampshire. She enjoyed spending time with her children. She suffered from multiple health issues as well as pneumonia. Her multi-generation family mourns the loss of this beautiful spirit, and prays for all in this time of change.

Brooke is survived by her mother Celeste Rockwell of North Manchester, father John Samson of Newark, Delaware, two daughters, Reina Ortiz of Sanford, Florida and Lauren Ortiz of North Manchester, and her brother Brian Samson of Middletown, Delaware.

There will be no services. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main St., North Manchester.

Preferred memorial is Simons Searchlight, 16P 11.2 Chromosome deletion.

The memorial guest book for Brooke may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Bender Chapel
207 W. Main Street
North Manchester, IN 46992
(260) 982-4393
