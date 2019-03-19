BELMONT - Bruce A. Muzzey, 65, died peacefully surrounded by his brother and his two closest friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Lakes Region General Hospital.
Born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Richard and Beverly (Burns) Muzzey.
Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a hull technician aboard the USS Constitution. He was stationed in Norfolk, Va. While in the Navy, Bruce was able to travel internationally and to ski the Alps in Austria. Later he worked as a welder and sheet metal worker throughout New England.
Bruce was an avid skier, enjoyed playing his guitar with friends and was happiest when riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was often seen by his friends in Belmont wearing a big smile from ear-to-ear when he was on his bike.
Bruce is survived by his brother, Charles Muzzey and his fiance, Cindy Caswell; and a niece, Nicole Orf and her husband AJ.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Navigating Recovery, 635 Main St., Suite 303, Laconia, N.H. 03246, in honor of Josh and for the hope of others.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
