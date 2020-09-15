Bruce Brigham Beckley died on September 11, 2020 at the age of 89 at home in Amherst, NH.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 62 years Sharon, children Stuart (wife Susan), Cindy, and David (wife Sarah), grandchildren Ian, Daniel, and Kathryn Beckley, all who loved him deeply.
Bruce was born in Hartford CT, son of Kenneth and Mary (Brigham) Beckley. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was in the Army ROTC and served during the Korean War. He married Sharon Bristol in 1958. Bruce worked 36 years for public utilities throughout New England installing poles, wire, computer systems and managed the construction of nuclear projects in CT, ME, and Seabrook, NH for a total of 4100 mW.
Bruce was active in the Boy Scouts for over 20 years, sharing his knowledge and love of the outdoors. He participated in local and NH Conference of the UCC- including the Horton Center at Pine Mountain - throughout his life, filling nearly all lay positions and helping with many projects, structural, musical and missions. He was a regular member of the choir and led the project to restore the organ at Amherst Congregational Church.
Bruce was happiest when he was outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, hiking, XC skiing, conservation, and being in open space. He enjoyed sharing the outdoors and was co-director with Sharon of the Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary at Moose Hill for five years. He was a member of the Amherst Conservation Commission for over twenty-five years, focusing on natural space protection, trails, and educational articles. Due to his efforts with the Commission, he was awarded Citizen of the Year in Amherst in 2005.
Bruce and Sharon loved travel to places far and near and sharing the stories of travel through slides.
Bruce was a project-oriented person whether with tools or words. He was an avid writer, writing for church, conservation, and family history. He often used poetry and photographs to describe his love of environment and his faith.
He loved time with family and friends, enjoying planning celebrations, gatherings and trips.
A memorial service will be held at the Amherst Congregational Church at a later date. All will be welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers , please send donations to the Amherst Conservation Commission for land preservation or the Amherst Congregational Church Outreach program , 11 Church Street, Amherst, NH.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com