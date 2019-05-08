Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRADENTON, Fla. - Bruce C. Bryan, 72, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Blake Memorial Hospital.



Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Myrtle and Robert Grossi.



He served in the U.S. Navy.



Bruce enjoyed his time most at the beach or spending time with family and friends. He was especially proud of his three grandchildren who adored him immensely. He was fortunate to spend the last six years of his life enjoying beach life in Bradenton. He was very generous and thoughtful of others. In fact, he was lovingly nicknamed "Bar Tab Bruce".



In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his daughter Jill Bryan; and his nephew, Matthew Bryan - all of which he was looking forward to reuniting with again.



Family members include his sister and brother and their spouses, Sandy and Ed Silva, Mark and Linda Bryan; his sons, Chris Bryan, and Todd and Amanda Bryan; his grandchildren, Layla, Ella and Carter; nieces and nephews, Eddie Silva, Bobby Silva, Lynette Silva, David Silva and Mark and Michelle Bryan; and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Bruce left an imprint on many hearts and will be greatly missed by all.



The family would like to send a special thanks to Suzie Parsons, who was an amazing friend to Bruce. She was by his side until his last moments. Bruce referred to Suzie as his best friend and his family will be forever grateful for the love and support she provided.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 282 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Burial will be at a later date.

