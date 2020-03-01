Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce C. Moorehead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce C Moorehead, 68, of Peterborough NH passed away on February 14, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on May 25, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pa to Martin L and Adelaide (Parker) Moorehead. He graduated from Central Bucks High School in Doylestown, Pa in 1969. He continued his education at Pennsylvania State University, graduating with a BA in Business Administration, in 1974. During his 44 year long career as a licensed Nursing Home Administrator (in PA and NH), he worked in both the private and public sectors. He managed both small (100 beds) and large (700+ beds) skilled nursing homes as well as non-profit nursing facilities. For a few years in his career, he was a Regional Director in PA, responsible for managing 10 homes. For the last 20 years he was the administrator at Hillsborough County Nursing home in Goffstown, NH. He was extremely proud of his dedicated staff and Department Heads who strived for, and achieved, excellence in long term care. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, mountain biking and scouting in the woods. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports and played football in high school. From a young age, he began collecting primitive antiques which developed into a lifelong passion. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jan (Proudman) Moorehead, his son Dan of Park City UT and his daughter Katie, a sophomore at Keene State College in Keene NH, his brother Larry Moorehead (wife Paula) and his sister Jan Vandegrift (husband Bill) both of Doylestown PA and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by both his parents and his sister Virginia Donorvich, all of Doylestown, PA.



Donations may be made in his name to New Hampshire Fish and Game. There will be a Memorial Service and Life Celebration at a later date in the spring.

Bruce C Moorehead, 68, of Peterborough NH passed away on February 14, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on May 25, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pa to Martin L and Adelaide (Parker) Moorehead. He graduated from Central Bucks High School in Doylestown, Pa in 1969. He continued his education at Pennsylvania State University, graduating with a BA in Business Administration, in 1974. During his 44 year long career as a licensed Nursing Home Administrator (in PA and NH), he worked in both the private and public sectors. He managed both small (100 beds) and large (700+ beds) skilled nursing homes as well as non-profit nursing facilities. For a few years in his career, he was a Regional Director in PA, responsible for managing 10 homes. For the last 20 years he was the administrator at Hillsborough County Nursing home in Goffstown, NH. He was extremely proud of his dedicated staff and Department Heads who strived for, and achieved, excellence in long term care. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, mountain biking and scouting in the woods. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports and played football in high school. From a young age, he began collecting primitive antiques which developed into a lifelong passion. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jan (Proudman) Moorehead, his son Dan of Park City UT and his daughter Katie, a sophomore at Keene State College in Keene NH, his brother Larry Moorehead (wife Paula) and his sister Jan Vandegrift (husband Bill) both of Doylestown PA and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by both his parents and his sister Virginia Donorvich, all of Doylestown, PA.Donations may be made in his name to New Hampshire Fish and Game. There will be a Memorial Service and Life Celebration at a later date in the spring. Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close