Bruce Cameron Armer, 70, of Dublin, N.H., died on Nov. 1, 2020, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H., after a valiant three-year battle with gastric cancer.Bruce was born on Nov. 26, 1949, in Phoenix, Ariz., the third of seven children born to Major William M. Armer, USAF, and Adelaide Armer. The family traveled the world, living the longest in Okinawa, Japan, North Glen, Colo., and Oahu, Hawaii. It was in Hawaii, at age 16, that Bruce learned to "hang 10" on his beloved surfboard on Oahu's beautiful beaches.At 19, during the Vietnam Conflict, Bruce enlisted in the Army, where he served in Pirmasens, Germany, as a communications specialist for two years. He met and served alongside Jim Doss during his time in the Army and the two became lifelong friends, talking nearly every day.After discharge, he moved to West Virginia and at 21 became a coal miner for a short while. He then decided to pursue his degree at the University of Northern Colorado, where he received his bachelor's degree in Psychology and Rehab at 24. While earning his degree, he worked evenings as a bartender and on the weekends as a disc jockey, where he learned to love country music.Bruce then worked in the construction industry, starting as a carpenter in Colorado, and growing into other positions within the industry, after moving to Anchorage, Alaska, and finally to Dublin, N.H., where he acted as general contractor on several large projects.At 40, he became a banker, working at Peterborough Savings Bank as a large commercial lender. He left banking in 1997 to start his own business, Armer Construction Consulting, LLC, where he worked with 20 banks over four New England states on large commercial construction loans. He loved his business and happily worked until he went into hospice.Bruce also was an avid golfer and longtime member of Hill Top Golf Course (previously known as Monadnock Country Club). Some of his other favorite things were salmon fishing with his son Jack in Alaska, spouting "Armerisms," telling jokes and repeating them at least three times if you didn't laugh hard enough, singing to his favorite music in the loudest, worst voice ever, spending time with dear family and friends and ringing the bell for "porch duty" every afternoon. Every morning, Bruce would come down the stairs hollering, "Good morning Sugar Plum! Today is another day at which to excel!" His infectious laugh, love of life, incredible generosity and positive attitude will long be remembered.Of all the roles Bruce held over his life, the one he loved the most was being a father to his six incredible sons and one very special daughter. Nothing lit his face up more than talking about the latest and greatest happenings in the lives of his children. He taught them that character matters and to always follow through - to be a person of your word.Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol Keith Armer, who he described as his soulmate and the love of his life; his son, Jack and wife, Annina, Ebnat-Kappel, Switzerland; his son, Jesse, San Diego, Calif.; his stepson, Lucas and wife, Viktoria, Vienna, Austria (and grandsons Sebastian and Aidan); stepson, Nicolas and wife Kayla (and granddaughter Aubree) of Mobile, AL; stepson Nathaniel and wife, Cydney, of Willow Creek, Calif.; stepdaughter, Julie and husband, Callum, of Portland, Ore.; and stepson, Sam and partner, Sheena, of Dorchester, Mass.Bruce's siblings are brother, Bill Armer and wife, Cindy, Kona, Hawaii; sister, Carol Morse and husband, David, Portland, Ore.; brother, David Armer, Keene, N.H.; brother, Tim Armer and wife, Laurie, Lakeview Terrace, Calif.; brother, Matt Armer and wife, Karen, San Antonio, Texas; along with a lovely aunt and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents, Bill and Adelaide, and brother, Tom, predeceased him.A private military funeral was held at Dublin Cemetery on Nov. 6 with a Celebration of Bruce's life to be held, date to be determined, once COVID-19 is over and when this amazing, larger-than-life man can be remembered with stories, laughter and many toasts.