Bruce Charles Gilbert, 77, of Rye, NH passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. He was born in Needham, MA on December 13, 1942 son of the late Walter and Ellen Gilbert. Bruce was a long-time resident of Nashua, NH and a past member of the Nashua Country Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Jane Ricard Gilbert, his daughter Amy Gilbert Sutton (Kevin) of Mount Pleasant, SC, his son Daniel Bruce Gilbert (Stacy) of Waxhaw, NC and three grandchildren Nathan Gilbert, Katie Gilbert and Elle Gilbert. Other surviving family members include his sister Ellen Shurtleff (Bill) of Overland Park KS, sister-in-law Lois Gilbert of Hollis, NH and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Gary Gilbert.
Upon hearing of Bruce's passing, friends were quick to recall his welcoming smile, big laugh, kind nature, and the innumerable stories he told. Most of all, they recalled his deep love and devotion to his family and friends.
Competitive by nature, Bruce was a stand-out football player for Nashua High School (NHS '60), Phillips Academy in Andover (PA'61), and the University of New Hampshire (UNH '65). Bruce earned a starting position at left tackle for Nashua High as a freshman at 13 years old and played on UNH's undefeated 1962 team. He also lettered in high school baseball and collegiate lacrosse and was a member of Theta Chi fraternity at UNH.
Bruce's love of athletics was evident in his community service where he served as President of the UNH 100 Club, co-founded the Nashua Girls Soccer Association, served on the Board of Directors of the Nashua YMCA, coached YMCA youth soccer, and was the coach of the Nashua Junior Biddy Basketball Wildcats for 20 years. His other civic service included being Chairman of the Trustees of Main Street Methodist Church (Nashua), a board member at the Nashua Country Club, and a member of the Nashua Rotary Club.
Bruce had a lifelong career at Treen Box (formerly PennBox) where he worked with his father and brother.
In his later years, Bruce enjoyed spending time with his Theta Chi fraternity brothers from UNH, having coffee with his diner friends, catching up with high school and long time Nashua friends, spoiling his grandchildren and enjoying his perch on Rye Beach. But most of all, he enjoyed the company of the love of his life, Jane.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to UNH Football c/o UNH Foundation, Inc., Gift Processing, 15 Strafford Avenue, Durham, NH 03824-1934 or at unh.edu/give/athletics
.
A private family burial will be planned. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.