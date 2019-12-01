Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce E. Allen. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce E. Allen, 65, of Derry, NH, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was more than a familiar face at the family run business of Allen's Coal Company for many years. He was born in Lowell, MA, a son of Paul and Doris (Soucy) Allen. Bruce grew up in Tewksbury, MA where he made many childhood memories and was nicknamed by his friends as "Tormentor" in a fun way.



He would spend his free time out in the yard and met so many wonderful people along the way. He enjoyed watching his children grow up through the years and was so proud of all of them. Then the grandchildren came and he would do absolutely anything they wanted him to do. His family was his pride and joy and kept his will to fight and his spirit going right up to the end where we are sure he was welcomed by many family and friends who passed before him.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Deborah (Scarbo) Allen of Derry, a daughter, Sara Allen and her boyfriend Eric Hanney of Derry; two sons, Bruce Allen and his fiance Katrina Rossi of Derry, and Jeremy Allen and his wife Lauren (Conroy) Allen of Milford, NH, three grandchildren, Teagan, Dakota, and Coralie with a fourth grandchild due in March; his mother Doris Allen of Tewksbury, MA, two brothers, Paul Allen of Tewksbury, MA and Brian Allen of Nashua, NH; brother-in-law, Dwayne Scarbo and his partner Thomas Winters of Bradenton, FL, several nieces and nephews, and the special crew from Tree Line Property Services who took him right under their wings. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Allen, sister, Linda Schettino, nephew, Wayne Allen and his in-laws, Fred and Marge Scarbo.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the . To Send a condolence or for more information, please visit

