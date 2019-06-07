MANCHESTER - Bruce E. Benoit, 66, of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in his home of natural causes.
Born in Derry on June 21, 1952, he was the son of the late Leon and Ellen (Kent) Benoit.
After retiring from the business he started, Benoit's Concrete Floors, nothing made Bruce happier than spending time with his family. Whether it was watching the kids splash around in the pool, sharing with them some of his favorite family recipes, simple drives to the beach or sharing fish stories after winters in Florida.
Family members include his wife of 46 years, Gloria (Bellavance) Benoit; his sons, Shawn C. Benoit of Manchester, and Jason M. Benoit and daughter-in-law Lauren of Goffstown; his grandchildren, Emily Benoit, Kaitlyn Benoit, Hunter Benoit and Brooklyn Benoit; his sisters, Deborah Donahue and her husband Butch of Punta Gorda, Fla., Cynde Anderson, and her husband Randy of Derry, and Cathy Corcoran and her husband Layne of Auburn; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Benoit.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Wednesday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in Union Leader on June 7, 2019