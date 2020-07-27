1/1
Bruce E. Biron
1953 - 2020
Bruce E. Biron, 67, of Hooksett, died peacefully with his family at his side at his home on July 24, 2020 after a valiant battle with leukemia.

He was born in Manchester on March 24, 1953 to Edward and Alice (Lauzon) Biron. He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester in 1971 and lived in Manchester and Hooksett for many years.

Bruce began his working career by working side by side with his father at Biron's Mobil on Second Street in Manchester. He was currently employed as a Senior Forecasting & Analysis Analyst for the Northeast Division of Comcast. He was proud of his volunteer work for the American Red Cross on the Disaster Response Team.

He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his six grandchildren.

The family includes his wife of 45 years, Denise (Aubert) Biron of Hooksett; two sons, Jeffrey Biron and his wife, Heidi, of Stratham and Matthew Biron and his wife, Mary, of Amherst; six incredible Biron grandchildren, Nathan, Lilly, Lauren, Mikey, Charley and Tommy; three sisters, Barbara Thinnes and her husband, Robert, of Hooksett, Janice Chapdelaine and her husband, Marc, of Wilmington, DE and Susan Podowiltz and her husband, Thomas, of Franklin; a brother, Paul Biron of Choctaw, OK; three nephews, Ian Podowiltz, Daniel Podowiltz and David Chapdelaine and his wife, Andrea; two nieces, Sara Chapdelaine and Emily (Aubert) Grady and her husband, Ryan; his mother-in-law, Lucille Aubert of Bedford; a sister-in-law, Darlene Aubert of Hooksett and a brother-in-law, Paul Aubert of Santa Rosa, CA

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Because of the current pandemic, Bruce and his family would not want anyone to put themselves in an uncomfortable position by attending the Mass. If attending, please exercise social distancing and wear a mask or face covering. The church capacity is limited to 80 persons.

Memorial donations may be made to The Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center at https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/donate/donate-friends

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
July 27, 2020
Denise, I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Irene Stevenson
Coworker
July 27, 2020
The world has lost a great man. However, Heaven has gained a great man. Bruce will be missed by many (friends of OXHP/UHC) as he has touched many lives. God Bless & Rest In Peace Bruce Biron.
Diane Boucher
Friend
July 26, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of your beloved husband, father, grand father. Bruce will always be remembered as a great friend. We worked for the same company at one time UHC. God Bless & Rest In Peace Bruce.
Diane Boucher Boucher
Friend
July 26, 2020
Sending warm thoughts and memories of the Biron family, our neighbors for many years. Your brother's memory will always be with you.
Joe and Ann Yuscavage
Ann Yuscavage
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Condolences to you and your family. May your memories of Bruce bring you comfort during these difficult times.
Lisa Lewis
Lisa Lewis
Coworker
July 26, 2020
Your prayers and thoughts for you Denise and your lovely family.
Flora Goley
Friend
July 26, 2020
Biron family you are all in our prayers. May God touch each of you to know that your new family Angel is by your side always. Forever in our thoughts the Ferren family.
John Ruby Ferren
Family Friend
July 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Denise and your family. Beautiful memories and a beautiful life you had together. ❤
Suzane Quain
Friend
