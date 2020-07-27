Bruce E. Biron, 67, of Hooksett, died peacefully with his family at his side at his home on July 24, 2020 after a valiant battle with leukemia.
He was born in Manchester on March 24, 1953 to Edward and Alice (Lauzon) Biron. He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester in 1971 and lived in Manchester and Hooksett for many years.
Bruce began his working career by working side by side with his father at Biron's Mobil on Second Street in Manchester. He was currently employed as a Senior Forecasting & Analysis Analyst for the Northeast Division of Comcast. He was proud of his volunteer work for the American Red Cross on the Disaster Response Team.
He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his six grandchildren.
The family includes his wife of 45 years, Denise (Aubert) Biron of Hooksett; two sons, Jeffrey Biron and his wife, Heidi, of Stratham and Matthew Biron and his wife, Mary, of Amherst; six incredible Biron grandchildren, Nathan, Lilly, Lauren, Mikey, Charley and Tommy; three sisters, Barbara Thinnes and her husband, Robert, of Hooksett, Janice Chapdelaine and her husband, Marc, of Wilmington, DE and Susan Podowiltz and her husband, Thomas, of Franklin; a brother, Paul Biron of Choctaw, OK; three nephews, Ian Podowiltz, Daniel Podowiltz and David Chapdelaine and his wife, Andrea; two nieces, Sara Chapdelaine and Emily (Aubert) Grady and her husband, Ryan; his mother-in-law, Lucille Aubert of Bedford; a sister-in-law, Darlene Aubert of Hooksett and a brother-in-law, Paul Aubert of Santa Rosa, CA
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Because of the current pandemic, Bruce and his family would not want anyone to put themselves in an uncomfortable position by attending the Mass. If attending, please exercise social distancing and wear a mask or face covering. The church capacity is limited to 80 persons.
Memorial donations may be made to The Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center at https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/donate/donate-friends
