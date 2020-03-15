Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce J. Marks Sr.. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Joseph Marks Sr., 69, of Derry, N.H., entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, N.H. surrounded by loved ones.



He was born in Boston, Mass., on March 25, 1950, a son of the late Harold F. Marks and Phyllis (Powers) Marks Stanford. Bruce grew up in Revere and Saugus, Mass. He was confirmed at Blessed Sacrament in Saugus, where he also served as an altar boy. He was a retired postal employee for the Manchester Post Office.



Bruce loved to laugh and make other people laugh. He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and fly-tying. He enjoyed helping the family with repairs and car issues. Bruce was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He will be remembered for his big heart and generous spirit. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband, uncle, and Pop-Pop. He was loved by many.



He is survived by his stepfather, Robert Stanford of Manchester; brother, Bob Marks and wife Edith of Florida; sister, Nadine Pelletier Schofield and husband Tom Schofield of Manchester; wife, Karen (Worsman) Marks of Manchester; his four children, Michelle (Marks) Sylvia of Derry, Tammie (Marks) Howe of Idaho, Brandon Marks of Rochester, and Bruce J. Marks, Jr., of Manchester; stepdaughter, Jamie Schmidt and husband Chuck of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Bruce was predeceased by brother Kevin Marks in 2002, son Sean Chapman in 2013 and sister, Cheryl Marks in 2019.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, 54 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301 or at



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

Bruce Joseph Marks Sr., 69, of Derry, N.H., entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, N.H. surrounded by loved ones.He was born in Boston, Mass., on March 25, 1950, a son of the late Harold F. Marks and Phyllis (Powers) Marks Stanford. Bruce grew up in Revere and Saugus, Mass. He was confirmed at Blessed Sacrament in Saugus, where he also served as an altar boy. He was a retired postal employee for the Manchester Post Office.Bruce loved to laugh and make other people laugh. He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and fly-tying. He enjoyed helping the family with repairs and car issues. Bruce was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He will be remembered for his big heart and generous spirit. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband, uncle, and Pop-Pop. He was loved by many.He is survived by his stepfather, Robert Stanford of Manchester; brother, Bob Marks and wife Edith of Florida; sister, Nadine Pelletier Schofield and husband Tom Schofield of Manchester; wife, Karen (Worsman) Marks of Manchester; his four children, Michelle (Marks) Sylvia of Derry, Tammie (Marks) Howe of Idaho, Brandon Marks of Rochester, and Bruce J. Marks, Jr., of Manchester; stepdaughter, Jamie Schmidt and husband Chuck of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Bruce was predeceased by brother Kevin Marks in 2002, son Sean Chapman in 2013 and sister, Cheryl Marks in 2019.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester.Memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, 54 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301 or at nhwildlifeheritage.org To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close