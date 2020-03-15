Bruce Joseph Marks Sr., 69, of Derry, N.H., entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, N.H. surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Boston, Mass., on March 25, 1950, a son of the late Harold F. Marks and Phyllis (Powers) Marks Stanford. Bruce grew up in Revere and Saugus, Mass. He was confirmed at Blessed Sacrament in Saugus, where he also served as an altar boy. He was a retired postal employee for the Manchester Post Office.
Bruce loved to laugh and make other people laugh. He had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and fly-tying. He enjoyed helping the family with repairs and car issues. Bruce was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He will be remembered for his big heart and generous spirit. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband, uncle, and Pop-Pop. He was loved by many.
He is survived by his stepfather, Robert Stanford of Manchester; brother, Bob Marks and wife Edith of Florida; sister, Nadine Pelletier Schofield and husband Tom Schofield of Manchester; wife, Karen (Worsman) Marks of Manchester; his four children, Michelle (Marks) Sylvia of Derry, Tammie (Marks) Howe of Idaho, Brandon Marks of Rochester, and Bruce J. Marks, Jr., of Manchester; stepdaughter, Jamie Schmidt and husband Chuck of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Bruce was predeceased by brother Kevin Marks in 2002, son Sean Chapman in 2013 and sister, Cheryl Marks in 2019.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, 54 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301 or at nhwildlifeheritage.org.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2020