Memorial service 10:00 AM 1st Congregational Church 24 Main Street Pittsfield , NH

EPSOM - Bruce Kenneth Barton, 71, of Range Road, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.



Born in Concord on Dec. 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Kenneth K. and Emily P. (Marston) Barton.



He attended Pittsfield schools. In 1965, he graduated from Pittsfield High School. He earned a diploma from New Hampshire Vocational Institute for mechanical maintenance in 1967. He went on to earn an associate degree as a machine tool repair technician from New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College in 1970. At the same time, he attended the University of New Hampshire and earned a bachelor's degree in forestry in 1971.



In 1971, joined the U.S.



Bruce cared most of all about his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.



Before retiring in 2019, he owned Barton Lumber Co. in Barnstead.



He enjoyed meeting and knowing people through work, community and travel. Bruce loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He taught us through example every day, the value of hard work, integrity and the importance of truth and fairness.



Family members include his wife of 45 years, Deborah (Hagstrom) Barton of Epsom; his three children, Genella C. McDonald and her husband Sean of Canterbury, Brett K. Barton and his wife Julia of Canterbury, and Elizabeth A. Barton and her fiance Mitch Michaud of Barnstead; four grandchildren, Cate and Anna McDonald, and Caleb and Lydia Barton, all of Canterbury; his brother, David A. Barton of Epsom; two sisters, Ruth B. Bachelder of Epsom, and Brenda E. Dorman of Pittsburg; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline E. Wheeler.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church, 24 Main St., Pittsfield. Burial will follow in McClary Cemetery, Epsom.



Waters Funeral Home in Concord is in charge of arrangements.





