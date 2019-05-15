BROOKLINE - Bruce M. Garvin, 85, a longtime resident of Brookline, died on May 11, 2019, in the Blaire House and Rehabilitation Center, Milford, Mass.
Born in Weymouth, Mass., on Aug. 13, 1933, he was the son of Fred M. Garvin and Catherine (McCabe) Garvin. Raised in Wellesley, Mass., he graduated from Wellesley High School. He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in business from Babson College.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy.
Bruce served many years as vice president of finance at Sterilite Corp., Townsend, Mass.
He and his wife, Sandra, raised four children in Framingham, Mass.
Bruce enjoyed being active, whether it was volunteering his time, playing tennis, golfing or skiing at Loon Mountain. He and his wife attended the Brookline Community Church.
He was predeceased by a sister, Deborah Garvin and a brother, Brian Garvin.
Family members include his wife, Sandra (Leonard) Garvin of Brookline; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and David Marr of Boston, Mass.; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey Garvin of Kingston, James and Christine Garvin of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Jon and Kendra Garvin of Hopedale, Mass.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: There are no services per his wishes.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2019