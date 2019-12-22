Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM NH Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce R. Hudson, 70, of Conifer Lane, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.



He was born in Winthrop, MA, on January 23, 1949, the son of Allen W. and Elizabeth G. (McLean) Hudson.



Bruce graduated from Newburyport, MA High School, Wentworth Institute, Boston, MA and Franklin Pierce University, Rindge, NH.



Bruce lived in Nashua, NH, for 27 years before moving to New London, NH, 16 years ago. He worked for BAE and most recently as a Program Manager for Astronics Luminescent Systems in Lebanon, NH, before retiring in February, 2019.



Bruce was a proud veteran, having served in the US Army. He was passionate about sports and coached Little League in his younger years. As an avid skier, he enjoyed his time on the slopes with his family and friends, and was a ski instructor at Mt. Sunapee for 20 years. Bruce always looked forward to his annual camping and ski trips with his wife and friends, which were filled with fun and laughter.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Renate Kannler of New London, NH; a son and his wife, Matthew and Kelly Hudson of Hudson, NH, grandsons Derek, Jacen and Grady; a daughter and her husband, Melinda and David Bailey of Barrington, NH, and grandsons Hazen and Rowan; a son and his wife, Andrew Kannler and Tracey Darling of Grafton, NH; a daughter and her husband, Sylvia (Kannler) and John Alberta of Enfield, NH, and grandsons Daniel and Erich; a brother, Paul Hudson of Windham, NH; a brother-in-law and his wife Wolfgang and Hildegard Kannler of Hartland, VT; sister-in-law Brigitte Ungerer of Stuttgart, Germany; sister-in-law Carol Hudson of N. Reading, MA; two nieces, Jenny Crowley and Lisa Prato and their husbands; and a nephew Kenneth Hudson, along with a grandnephew and four grandnieces.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the NH Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NH Veterans Cemetery Association (for the Veterans Heritage Learning Center), P.O. Box 626, Concord, NH 03302-0626 or to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 71, 242 Main St. New London, NH 03257.





