Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM First Congregational Church of Wilmot 19 N Wilmot Rd Wilmot , IL

NEW LONDON - Bryan Campbell Jones, 88, died peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.



Born in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27, 1931, he was the son of E. Angus and May Townley Jones. Raised in New Zealand and then Melbourne, Australia, he graduated from Wesley College, a high school. There he played Australian football and was number three oar in the school's rowing eight.



In 1949, his family moved to Old Greenwich, Conn. In 1953, he graduated from Colgate University with a degree in geology.



Bryan served in the U.S.



In 1956, Bryan married Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Rolfe and the couple were sent by his company to live in Singapore. During a 35-year career with Standard Vacuum and other overseas ESSO/Mobilgas affiliates the family lived in Malaya, North Borneo, East Africa, Beirut, London, and when Bryan worked in the New York office, Connecticut. Before retiring in 1989, they moved to New London.



Wherever he lived, Bryan was committed to community service. He was a member of Rotary in both Jesselton, North Borneo, and New London. He was also a member of SCORE, the Service Core of Retired Executives. As a study group leader for the Adventures in Learning Program at Colby-Sawyer College he led several courses in American history.



Whether it was learning to pilot an airplane, travelling to remote places, mountain climbing, racing sailboats or driving vintage cars, Bryan sought adventure. An avid antique car enthusiast, he belonged to several car clubs and loved going to rallies and touring. He especially enjoyed being outdoors, working in the garden and playing tennis but was also a "regular" at the Colby- Sawyer gym.



Bryan was a dedicated family man, organizing sightseeing trips, involving his children in sports, taking them "on safari" and to the beach in East Africa, mountain climbing and playing tennis. Nothing gave him more pleasure than bringing his New Zealand, Australian and American families together.



Family members include his wife of 63 years, Cindy; two sons, Steven Jones of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Drew Jones of Roslindale, Mass.; a daughter, Lauren Burger of Lafayette, Colo.; five grandchildren, Alexander Jones of Pennsylvania, Tasha Jones of Massachusetts, and Nick, Zoe and Charlotte Burger of Colorado; his Australian relatives including his sister, Rena Barnum of Noosaville, and his brother, David Jones of Melbourne; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1:30 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, UCC, 19 N. Wilmot Road, Wilmot.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, N.H. 03257





