Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458

PETERBOROUGH - Bryant William Crocker, 91, of Peterborough, died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019, surrounded by his family in his beloved home.



Born in Somerville, Mass., on June 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Bryant Lemuel and Matilda Hynes Crocker.



After serving in World Ware II on a gunboat, Bryant returned to Massachusetts to earn his engineering degree in metallurgy from Tufts University. While at Tufts, he met his beloved wife, Enid Johnson. He then continued his studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He was a member of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity and participated in many college sports, including the 1953 Tufts lacrosse championship team.



During a successful career, he authored many articles and lectured at various forums including conventions and corporations in the United States and internationally. At the height of his career, he worked for Hitchiner Manufacturing in several key positions including plant and division manager, vice president, and vice president and director of the GM co-venture foundry. During this time, he enjoyed travel abroad as a consultant to corporations like GM, Pratt & Whitney, GE, Renault, Honda, Volvo, just to name a few. He greatly enjoyed experiencing the culture of the various countries he visited.



Bryant was a longtime fixture of Peterborough including being a member of the Peterborough golf course, where he earned many club championships and directed the junior golf programs. He was a longtime member of Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club where he played regularly and served on the board. He greatly enjoyed fishing, kayaking and any sport outside.



While Bryant enjoyed a wonderful career and had many passions, his greatest enjoyment was his wife and family.



Family members include his three sons, Michael and his wife Carol, of Peterborough, Stephen and his wife Myra, of Perth, Australia, and Peter and his wife Sherri, of Hamilton, Mass.; his son-in-law, Randolph Secrest; five grandchildren, Justin and his wife Claire, Jeremiah and his wife Elizabeth, Sarah, Travis and Hayden; and six great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Enid; his brother, Roderick; and his daughter, Carolyn.



SERVICES: A visiting hour is planned for Friday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to noon in Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit





