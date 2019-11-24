Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Byron M. Peck, 77, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and three beloved cats in Northwood, N.H., on Nov. 16, 2019.



Byron, the eldest son to parents Byron D. and Doris (nee Baird) Peck, was born April 6, 1942 in Detroit, Mich. The family moved to Bedford, N.H., in 1949. He graduated from Manchester West High School and Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH - where he majored in forestry. He married wife Kathryn (nee Dyke) in 1967 and moved to Northwood, N.H., where they made a home with daughters April and Melissa.



Byron worked for the State of N.H. in Concord as a Soils Technician for 32 years before retiring in 1997. His true passions in life were farming, gardening and the arts. Over the years, he raised many different animals and found great joy and satisfaction tending to his vast gardens of flowers and vegetables. Planting and harvest times were among his favorites each year, as well as the times spent making maple syrup and apple cider. He was an avid collector of books and a life-long member of the butter religion.



Loved ones he has left behind include his wife of 52 years, Kathryn Peck; daughter April Kennett, and her three children, Olivia, Madeleine and Isaac; daughter Melissa DeRochemont, her husband, Joe and her four children Alexander, Jennika, Abigail and Emmeline; his brother, Peter Peck, several nieces and nephews, along with many dear friends.



SERVICES: A celebration of Byron's life will be held at his home, sometime in the spring, with a scattering of his ashes amongst the trees and plants he loved and nurtured through the years.

Byron M. Peck, 77, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and three beloved cats in Northwood, N.H., on Nov. 16, 2019.Byron, the eldest son to parents Byron D. and Doris (nee Baird) Peck, was born April 6, 1942 in Detroit, Mich. The family moved to Bedford, N.H., in 1949. He graduated from Manchester West High School and Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH - where he majored in forestry. He married wife Kathryn (nee Dyke) in 1967 and moved to Northwood, N.H., where they made a home with daughters April and Melissa.Byron worked for the State of N.H. in Concord as a Soils Technician for 32 years before retiring in 1997. His true passions in life were farming, gardening and the arts. Over the years, he raised many different animals and found great joy and satisfaction tending to his vast gardens of flowers and vegetables. Planting and harvest times were among his favorites each year, as well as the times spent making maple syrup and apple cider. He was an avid collector of books and a life-long member of the butter religion.Loved ones he has left behind include his wife of 52 years, Kathryn Peck; daughter April Kennett, and her three children, Olivia, Madeleine and Isaac; daughter Melissa DeRochemont, her husband, Joe and her four children Alexander, Jennika, Abigail and Emmeline; his brother, Peter Peck, several nieces and nephews, along with many dear friends.SERVICES: A celebration of Byron's life will be held at his home, sometime in the spring, with a scattering of his ashes amongst the trees and plants he loved and nurtured through the years. Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close