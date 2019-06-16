Caleb Matthew Carrier Mortensen, 23, of Derry, NH passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1995 in Nashua, NH a son of Matthew V. Carrier and Erika A. Mortensen. Caleb lived in Derry most of his life and graduated from Pinkerton Academy with High Honors. He also attended UNH.
Caleb had worked as a cook at Pizza Hut in Manchester for four years. He loved trivia and enjoyed gaming, swimming and basketball. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Most of all, Caleb loved his family.
He is survived by his mother, Erika Mortensen and step father Peter Koster Jr, father, Matthew Carrier, his siblings, Nico Mortensen, Alex Koster and Kayla Koster, maternal grandmother, Esther Hiatt; paternal grandmother, Patricia Ciccolo; maternal grandfather, Barry Mortensen; step grandmother, Claire Alexander; step grandfather, John Alexander; two aunts, Casee Cullen and husband Mark and Perry McLellan as well as cousins, Ethan and Jacob Cullen. He was predeceased by his grandfather Robert Hengfuss in 2011.
Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5 - 8pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry with a prayer service at 7:15pm.
Published in Union Leader on June 16, 2019