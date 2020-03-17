Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Eileen Bouchard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Candace Eileen Bouchard passed away peacefully in her home in Hollow Rock, TN on February 22, 2020. Candy was born and raised in New Hampshire. A self-described "country girl" she loved riding horses, reading and writing fantasy fiction, and dreamed of being a mother. In the late 80's, her first husband helped her realize her dream and together they had four beautiful children. Candy loved being a mother and loved her children deeply. Candy's children would lovingly describe her as being a total "nerd." She loved anything sci-fi fantasy and enjoyed cosplaying at conventions as her favorite characters from Star Trek. She was a talented artist and was always creating from drawing elaborate murals on her childrens' bedroom walls to creating t-shirts with all of their favorite Pokemon. She loved using her talents to make those around her happy. After her divorce, she found the wonderful world of online gaming--World of Warcraft being a favorite. Finally, a chance to immerse herself in the worlds she loved so dearly! Candy met her second husband on the game and they spent the ten wonderful years they were married raiding together. Candy leaves behind a legacy of love. She valued relationships above everything and always did her best to put a smile on the faces of those around her. She will be remembered for her kind nature, creativity, charming snorting laugh, and her ability to love with her whole heart. Until the next time, live long and prosper. She is survived by her loving husband, Alain J. Bouchard of Hollow Rock, TN; two beautiful daughters, Cassandra R. Durand, and Starr E. Durand, both of Manchester, NH; and two sweet sons, Ernest J. Durand III of South Berwick, ME; and Jared T. Durand of Pembroke, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held in Candy's memory at Sweeney Post #2 in Manchester, NH on March 22, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm. All are welcome to come and remember Candy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local ASPCA in her memory.

