On Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Candyce A. King, loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt passed away at her family home on Cape Cod surrounded by her family. She was 75.



Candyce was born on June 5, 1945, in North Attleboro, Mass., to the late Lucille and George Remillard. She grew up in North Attleboro along with her siblings, Stephen, Leslie, and Wayne. As a child, she enjoyed coming to the Cape, and eventually moved there in her later years. It was there that she met and married her former husband, Michael King, and created many lifelong friendships. Some of her favorite memories were created when living in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and in the mountains of Lincoln, N.H. She worked for the United States Post Office in both New Hampshire and Cape Cod.



She will be lovingly remembered for her sharp, sarcastic wit paired with an abundance of love and care for friends and family. She was a collector of cookbooks, and took joy in having family members read them to her during her final illness.



In her younger days, she was an accomplished swimmer and basketball player, earning a letter from Attleboro High School. In her final years, she enjoyed watching local sports teams and playing with her grandchildren. Throughout life, she was drawn to boating, the ocean, and walks in the mountains. She was an excellent cook, loved to read, and was always happiest when sitting in the sun.



Candyce will be remembered lovingly by her daughter, Kelly King; her son, Michael King; her daughter, Caitlin King and her husband, Nevin Dexter; her cherished grandchildren, Kyler, Miles, Molly, Gavin and Cole; her sister, Leslie Perry; her brother, Wayne Remillard and his wife, Cindy; her many nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends and extended family. She has now been reunited with her late brother, Stephen, her parents, and her cherished dog, Bandit.



An open house for friends and family will be held at her family home in Chatham, Mass., on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1-4 p.m. in order to celebrate Candy's life and spirit.



